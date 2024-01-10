Malayalam star Mammootty has taken to his X (previously Twitter) to drop an announcement regarding his upcoming movie Bramayugam. The Malayalam teaser for the upcoming horror thriller will drop on January 11 at 5 pm read the post. The movie is directed by Rahul Sadasivan and also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in prominent roles. The makers are dropping spine-chilling monochrome images of the characters, adding more excitement to the film's horror element. An official statement from the makers calls the film, "a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala". Bramayugam: Makers Release Amalda Liz’s Eerie Yet Mesmerising Look From Mammootty’s Upcoming Horror Thriller (View Pic).

