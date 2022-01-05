After teasing fans with the many posters and teaser, the makers of Bro Daddy are now all set to drop the official trailer of the movie on January 6. Starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the leads, the Malayalam film's trailer will be out tomorrow at 6 PM IST. The movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)