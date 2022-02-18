The makers of Butterfly have released the film’s first look poster starring birthday girl Anupama Parameswaran. The picture of the colorful butterfly is painted on a wall and Anupama can be seen standing in front of that artwork with her hands folded. She is looking simple and seem to be lost in her thoughts. The upcoming film is helmed by Ghanta Satish Babu.

Anupama Parameswaran in Butterfly

