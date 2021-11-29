The CBI film series has been a huge hit and it is now going to have the fifth installment. Yes, Mammootty is all set to return as Sethurama Iyer, the man who is popularly known to investigate murder cases. The fifth film in the series that is temporarily titled as CBI5 is helmed by K Madhu and the script is penned by SN Swamy. Well, this upcoming investigative thriller will get back the popular trio together once again and fans are totally thrilled about. The shooting of the film has commenced from today (November 29) and pictures from the puja ceremony are all over the internet. Mammootty will reportedly join the sets of CBI5 on December 16, after wrapping up the shoot of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam that is helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

CBI5

Pics From CBI5 Puja Ceremony

Glimpse Of The CBI Series

