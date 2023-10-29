The Konidela and Kamineni families, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana Kamineni, are currently exploring Italy. On Sunday, Charan's wife, Upasana, shared a couple of pictures on Instagram. In one picture, Ram Charan can be seen standing beside Salvatore Ferragamo. The RRR actor and his wife shared a joint post, offering a sneak peek into their holiday. The family is in Tuscany to attend the wedding of Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Gold-Silver Themed Wedding Invitation Card Leaked Online (View Viral Pic).

Check Out Upasana Kamineni's IG Post:

