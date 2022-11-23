Thangalaan is the upcoming movie starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead. The actor has shared a few pictures on Twitter in which he is seen flaunting his cool new bearded look. He is seen posing for the camera with shaven head and a thick, long beard. Well, this look for the Pa Ranjith directorial is impressive. Chiyaan 61 Gets Titled as Thangalaan! Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan’s Avatars in Pa Ranjith’s Film Will Leave You Intrigued (Watch Video).

Chiyaan Vikram’s New Look

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)