Celebrities clicking pictures are common but photo-bombing in someone pictures intentionally at times turns the picture really good or hilarious. Recently, Chiyaan Vikram photo-bombed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shobana Chandrakumar Pillai during Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer Launch. Have you checked the picture yet? If not the picture is here. Shobana captioned it, "Guess who photobombed the much awaited pic with Ms World. Such a fabulous crafted out audio release function ! Wishing Mr Maniratnam and the entire team all the very best for PS2". PS2 Trailer: Glimpse of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 To Be Released on March 29 (View Poster).

Check Out The Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shobana Chandrakumar (@shobana_danseuse)

