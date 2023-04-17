Brace yourself ARMY! Suga from the K-pop group BTS has come out with new concept Teaser photos for his upcoming album D-Day and they are outstanding. The release of the album on April 21 will be accompanied by his first-ever solo documentary named SUGA: Road To D-Day which will be released worldwide on Disney+ and Weverse. Don't forget to notice the scar on his right eye. He is killing it and his ARMY is ready to get killed! BTS’ Suga Drops Formidable ‘Being’ Concept Photos for D-Day! Are We Getting Agust D As Detective or Mafia Boss? Who Knows?!.

Check The Tweet Here:

Suga of BTS drops new concept photos for his solo album ‘D-Day.’ Out Friday, April 21st. pic.twitter.com/1ITy2J3fNn — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)