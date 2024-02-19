Dhanush finally revealed his look from the upcoming his upcoming film which was tentatively titled D50. Taking to his social media on February 19, Dhanush dropped the highly awaited first-look poster from his 50th film and also featured the title of the film. Sharing the post, Dhanush wrote, "RAAYAN'. Raayan marks the second directorial venture of the Captain Miller star after Pa Paandi in 2017. The poster features Dhanush wearing an apron, standing in front of a food truck, Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan behind, holding machetes and weapons in hand. Sun Pictures produces Raayan, and the music for the film will be made by the maestro AR Rahman. D50: Dhanush To Unveil First Look of His Upcoming Film on THIS Date; Check New Poster!.

D50 Is Raayan!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)