Sandalwood couple Darking Krishna and Milana Nagaraj announced their pregnancy on March 8. The couple took to their Instagram handle to share a collaborative post announcing the happy news to their fans. The couple posted a picture of a cute little baby suit with the words 'Baby KrissMi'along and a picture of sonography. The post was captioned "Bless us". Karnataka Bulldozers Team Vs Bengal Tigers CCL 2024 Match Update: Kiccha Sudeepa's Team Clinches Victory by 30 Runs Against Jisshu Sengupta's Team in Celeb Cricket Tournament's Eighth Match! – See Score Summary Inside!.

Darling Krishna-Milana Nagaraj Announce the Birth of Their First Child:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milana Nagaraj (@milananagaraj)

