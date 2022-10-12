Assistant director from the Malayalam film industry, Deepu Balakrishnan is no more. Reportedly, he drowned while taking a bath in the pond of Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple on October 10. He was 41. The report also elaborates that his body was recovered from the pond at 7 AM. May his soul RIP. Ambika Rao Dies: Malayalam Actress Was Known For Her Roles In Kumbalangi Nights, Virus And More.

Deepu Balakrishnan Dies:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)