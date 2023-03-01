In a bizarre incident, three policemen were injured when family members of a criminal hurled stones at a police team that had gone to arrest him in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. The incident took place when the cops went to arrest Deepu Jatav, a history sheeter, on Monday night. After arresting him, the cops were coming out of Jatav’s house, however, they were attacked with stones and bricks from the roof. Viral Video: Woman Creates Ruckus on Busy Road, Halts Traffic For Hours in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh; Booked.

Cops Sustain Injuries As Criminal’s Relatives Hurl Stones:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)