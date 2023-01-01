Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced his new movie on New Year 2023. Titled Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, the upcoming Malayalam film will also feature Basil Joseph. It is directed by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director Vipin Das. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Other Malayalam Film Personalities Face Sudden Income Tax Raid.

Prithviraj Sukumaran In Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)