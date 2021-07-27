It is official! The first look of Dhanush's next with filmmaker Karthick Naren titled #D43 will be out on his birthday (July 28) at 11 am. The director took to his Twitter and dropped the news for one and all. Along with it, he also shared a clip that gives a glimpse of the superstar from the film.

