In a recent development in Dileep's assault case, the Kerala High Court has dismissed actor’s plea to quash the conspiracy to murder case filed against him by the Kerala Police Crime Branch. On January 9, the Crime Branch registered a case based on a complaint filed by an officer investigating the 2017 Kerala actor assault case.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#BREAKING Kerala HC DISMISSES Dileep's plea to quash murder conspiracy case #dileepcase #keralahighcourt — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)