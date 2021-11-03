The Tamil film Doctor featured Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. The film is produced under the actor’s home banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Doctor released in theatres on October 9 and it has received fabulous response from the audience. The film has grossed Rs 100 crore and seeing this response director Nelson Dilipkumar has shared a post thanking Sivakarthikeyan, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and the entire cast and crew and also fans for the success of the film.

Nelson Dilipkumar Thanks Team Doctor And The Audience

