Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan, Vinay, and Priyanka Arul Mohan in lead roles released in theatres today (October 9). The movie revolves around quite an unusual story of organ trafficking. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the South film has seen the light of the day after a year's wait. Now, early reviews of the movie are out and going by it, Doctor seems like a complete entertainer. From tagging it a blockbuster to laughter riot, netizens are going crazy. Check out the reactions below.

#Doctor 3.25/5 Decent. Black Comedy Works Well. SK's Performance Gud. Redin Kingsley 🤣🤣🤣 Ani's BGM Thaaru Maar... Lot Of Logic Mistakes. Few Lags. Metro Fight Scene 🔥 Nelson 👍🏼✌️ — பொருநை மைந்தன் B+ve (@tishyum) October 9, 2021

#DOCTOR Take a bow @Siva_Kartikeyan na for choosing such a beautiful script and growing as a complete actor by every movie keep staying humble brother. staggering bgm by @anirudhofficial clinical screenplay by #Nelson #Blockbuster 💯 — ѕ ι я α н🕊️ (@Prabhaharish7) October 9, 2021

You cannot miss this movie! Take your families bc this is something that’ll rid you fo all your worries. The movie will not let you down. And all those people who wondered if the movie is actually funny, be prepared to stand corrected. You’ll laugh your asses off. #DOCTOR — ashmithaSK (@ashmitha_sk) October 9, 2021

@kjr_studios u d man of the match for waiting patiently to release in theaters. #doctor bloody brilliant laughter film. Reminds slightly of kolamavu jus for lol power. This is fucking biggest hit of the years. #sk productions kudos .. 🙌💕 — 🙏 ponammai meiyporul bogamum thiruarulum (@RC19Mithun) October 9, 2021

