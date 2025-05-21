Rajkumar Santoshi's 1994 cult classic comedy film Andaz Apna Apna starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan re-released on the big screens on April 25, 2025. Amid the iconic Bollywood film's successful run in the theatres, the Delhi High Court passed an order barring the authorised use of intellectual property, including characters. dialogues, images and audio-video content associated with the movie. The High Court passed the ex parte interim injunction in a lawsuit filed by the production banner Vinay Pictures, which sought relief against the infringement of the film's copyright through merchandise, digital content, domain names and AI-generated material. The court restrained several users from streaming, making available or downloading any content adapted from Andaz Apna Apna. It also asked YouTube owner Google to disable or remove any content, including Shorts and other videos, infringing the plaintiff's rights. Does this mean that we would no longer be coming across memes featuring the film's iconic dialogues like "Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhe nikal ke gotiya khelta hoon" and "Teja mai hoon, mark idhar hain"? Delhi High Court Bars Unauthorised Use of 'Andaz Apna Apna' Intellectual Property Including Characters Like 'Crime Master Gogo', Dialogues and Audio-Video Content.

Delhi High Court Safeguards Intellectual Property Rights of Aamir Khan-Salman Khan’s Cult Classic ‘Andaz Apna Apna’

The Delhi High Court has passed a significant and far-reaching judgement protecting the intellectual property of Andaz Apna Apna. A John Doe order has been issued against the unauthorised use of Andaz Apna Apna’s IP, including but not limiting to dialogues, scenes, and characters… pic.twitter.com/4Sj8xc3AHv — Vinay Pictures (@VinayPictures) May 20, 2025

Read More About Delhi High Court’s Judgement Below

