As the ace batter and former India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli retires from the Test format of the game on May 12, 2025, ahead of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series, members of the cricketing fraternity poured their best wishes and congratulated the legend for the majestic career of 14 years he had. Virat Kohli debuted in Tests for Team India in 2011, and since then has played 123 matches, scoring a massive 9230 runs. As one of the greatest ever to play the game retires, from India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir to former star cricketers like Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan, to the governing body ICC, everyone congratulated Virat Kohli for his wonderful contributions and countless memories. Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket: Fans React After Star Indian Cricketer Announces Retirement From Longest Format, Say ‘End of an Era’.

Vinay Kumar's Post:

Congratulations on your astonishing test career @imVkohli Test cricket will miss you and your aggression forever. Thanks for all the amazing memories. Best wishes for your future Virat 🇮🇳🤗#ViratKohli #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/U1F5muRsvb — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) May 12, 2025

Irfan Pathan's Post:

Congratulations on a phenomenal Test career, Virat Kohli. As captain, you didn’t just win matches—you changed mindsets. You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard. A true torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket.#ThankYouVirat pic.twitter.com/rvFAulcMSQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 12, 2025

Harsha Bhogle's Post:

I would have liked to see #ViratKohli go out of test cricket before a packed stadium. But since that is not to be let us applaud him wherever we are. He told a generation weaned on T20 cricket that test cricket is cool and aspirational. And for that, the game owes him big time. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2025

RCB's Post:

The curtain falls on a monumental Test Era But his legacy lives on, etched in time and carved in pride. ♾️🥹 Thank you, Virat Kohli, for the fire, the bravery, and the unmatched passion. ❤️‍🔥 You didn’t just play this format, you elevated it. 👑🫡#ThankYouVirat #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/IdPCXoNDfu — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 12, 2025

ICC's Post:

Whites off, crown intact 👑 Virat Kohli bids goodbye to Test cricket, leaving behind an unmatched legacy 👏 ✍️: https://t.co/VjuXwUrl8P pic.twitter.com/6apbXkubQ0 — ICC (@ICC) May 12, 2025

Ajinkya Rahane's Post:

Suresh Raina's Post:

Your passion & leadership in Test cricket have inspired millions, brother! Love and respect bro @imVkohli Sad to see you step away, but your legacy will live on. 🙌 #Legend #thankyouvirat pic.twitter.com/6Ce9Z0wnPj — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 12, 2025

Yusuf Pathan's Post:

Congratulations to Virat Kohli on a great Test career. Thank you for all the memorable moments in whites. Wishing you the best for what’s ahead. #ViratKohli𓃵 — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) May 12, 2025

Gautam Gambhir's Post:

A man with lion’s passion! Will miss u cheeks…. pic.twitter.com/uNGW7Y8Ak6 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 12, 2025

