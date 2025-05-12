As the ace batter and former India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli retires from the Test format of the game on May 12, 2025, ahead of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series, members of the cricketing fraternity poured their best wishes and congratulated the legend for the majestic career of 14 years he had. Virat Kohli debuted in Tests for Team India in 2011, and since then has played 123 matches, scoring a massive 9230 runs. As one of the greatest ever to play the game retires, from India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir to former star cricketers like Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan, to the governing body ICC, everyone congratulated Virat Kohli for his wonderful contributions and countless memories. Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket: Fans React After Star Indian Cricketer Announces Retirement From Longest Format, Say ‘End of an Era’.

Vinay Kumar's Post:

Irfan Pathan's Post:

Harsha Bhogle's Post:

RCB's Post:

ICC's Post:

Ajinkya Rahane's Post:

Ajinkya Rahane (Photo Credits: Instagram/ ajinkyarahane)

Suresh Raina's Post:

Yusuf Pathan's Post:

Gautam Gambhir's Post:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)