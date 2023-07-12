Double iSmart is the sequel to the 2019 Telugu film iSmart Shankar. The hit combo Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh are back together for this upcoming action entertainer. The shooting of the film commenced from today with a ‘massive action sequence’, shared the makers on Twitter. Produced by Puri Connects, Double iSmart is all set to be released in theatres on March 8, 2024. Double iSmart: Ram Pothineni And Puri Jagannadh's Pan Indian Movie Launched In Hyderabad; Shoot To Begin Soon (View Pics).

Double iSmart Release Date

#DoubleISMARTBegins🔥 The much-anticipated shoot of #DoubleISMART began today on a huge set with a MASSive action sequence under action choreography of Kecha & DOP Gianni💥 IN CINEMAS MARCH 8th,2024❤️‍🔥 Ustaad @ramsayz #PuriJagannadh @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/ZT66YiHtIF — Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) July 12, 2023

