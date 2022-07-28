Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan celebrates his birthday today and not just his fans but celebs also can't keep calm. Having said that, it's Nazriya Nazim's birthday wish for Dulquer on Instagram which is way too cute. As she shared an unseen photo of Salmaan with with wife Amal Sufiya and Fahadh Fasil in the frame. Not to miss, her fun caption. Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: From Chundari Penne To Achamillai, 5 Hit Songs Crooned By Mollywood’s Handsome Hunk (Watch Videos).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)