Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Salmaan have dished out major couple goals over the years. DQ, who has never shied away from expressing his affection for his spouse, has once again penned a heartfelt note for her. Dulquer and Amaal celebrate 12 years of marital bliss today, and on this special occasion, the Mollywood hunk took to Instagram to share a few pics and pen an appreciation note for his wife. Dulquer expressed his love for Amaal, saying, “No matter what, you remain calm and smiling. Nothing is too big or too small. Nothing is too good or too bad. And that one quality of yours always centers me. Happy Anniversary Baby.” Dulquer Salmaan Drops the Cutest Pic From His Sicily Trip! See Thug Life Actor’s Photo With a ‘Tiny Photobomber’.

Dulquer Salmaan And Amaal Salmaan Wedding Anniversary

