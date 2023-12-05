In the song ''Aadu Macha,'' from Eagle, Ravi Teja mesmerises the audience in the lyrical video with an infusion of swag and charisma, enhancing the visual experience to complement DavZanD's composition. Rahul Sipligunj's vocals shine brilliantly against the musical backdrop crafted by DavZanD, which boasts a blend of captivating beats and melodious tones. Eagle Teaser: Ravi Teja-Anupama Parameswaran’s Film Promises To Be Mass Entertainer; Karthik Gattamneni Directorial To Arrive in Theatres on January 13, 2024 (Watch Video).

Aadu Macha Song From Eagle:

