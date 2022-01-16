Etharkkum Thunindhavan song 'Summa Surrunu' is out! The third track from Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan-starrer is a perfect dance song. The track will make you hit the dance floor for sure. The number is crooned by Armaan Malik, Nikhita Gandhi and lyrics are penned by Sivakarthikeyan. The film is scheduled to release on theatres on February 4, 2022.

Check Out The Song Below:

