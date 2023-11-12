Family Star is the upcoming new Telugu film directed by Parasuram Petla. It features Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur as the lead pair. On the occasion of Diwali today, the makers released a new still featuring the duo and even confirmed that the first single from Family Star will be out soon. This pic features Vijay and Mrunal sharing a moment as they celebrate the auspicious festival. VD13 Is Family Star! Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur Give a Glimpse of Their Upcoming Parasuram Directorial (Watch Teaser Video).

Still From Family Star Movie

