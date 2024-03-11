Family star is gearing up to drop its second track, "Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa", following the success of "Nandanandanaa". Featuring Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda, the romantic poster sets the mood for this wedding playlist essential. T-Series announced the release date for March 12. In Family Star, Deverakonda portrays a blue-collar hero who turns to violence to protect his loved ones. The film, set for April 15, portrays him as a frugal family man who insists the girl chip in for petrol when he gives her a lift. Mrunal Thakur co-stars as his leading lady. Family Star Song 'Nandanandanaa': Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Melody is Enchanting in Sid Sriram's Voice (Watch Lyrical Video).

Family Star Second Song Update

