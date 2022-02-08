Vishnu Vishal has confirmed that his upcoming film FIR has done Rs 22 crore business even before its release. The profit does not include the theatrical rights. Yes, you read that right! However, in his message, he also mentioned that audiences' love is the ultimate victory. VV is also the producer of the film.

Hi Lots of speculations going on about #FIR business. Yes, We have done the biggest business (22cr,non theatrical alone) for #FIR even before release. Im happy for the actor VV. Audience's love is the final verdict. Vishnu Vishal THE PRODUCER — IRFAN AHMED (ABA) (@TheVishnuVishal) February 8, 2022

