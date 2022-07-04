The upcoming Telugu film Godfather is the remake of the blockbuster Malayalam movie Lucifer. The Telugu stars Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satyadev in the lead. The makers shared yesterday that the first look of Godfather would be released today (July 4) at 5.45pm. Godfather: Chiranjeevi Reveals Puri Jagannadh Will Play 'Special Role' in Upcoming Film.

Godfather First Look Update

