New song from Godfather titled "Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar" is out! Featuring South and Bollywood star Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, the track is peppy and will make you hit the dance floor ASAP. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, it's indeed fiery melody. The film releases in theatres on October 5. Godfather: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan All Set To Burn the Dance Floor; Megastar Shares Still From the Upcoming Song.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)