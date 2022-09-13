The promo of the first single from Godfather titled “Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar” is here! The promo video gives glimpse of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan stylish avatars and the megastars are oozing major swag in this cool number. The full song will be released on September 15. Godfather Teaser: Photoshopped or Bad VFX? Twitterati Cringes Over This Still of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan From the Promo.

Watch Promo Of Godfather Song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)