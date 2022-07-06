Telugu film industry's veteran film editor Gowtham Raju is no more. He passed away in a private hospital in Hyderabad. Gowtham Raju, a renowned name in Telugu cinema was battling health issues for the past few months. The entire film industry is in shock after hearing the news about his demise. RIP Chethana Raj: Kannada TV Actress Passes Away After Fat Removal Surgery.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Senior Editor Gautamraju garu passed away. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 Strength to family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/NlfNs6zFO1 — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) July 6, 2022

