Actor Chethana Raj, best known for her roles in Kannada TV shows, has died after undergoing fat-free cosmetic surgery in a Bengaluru's private hospital. The 21-year-old's family members alleged that Chethana passed away due to doctors' negligence. Pallabi Dey Dies: Bengal TV Actress’ Live-In Partner Shagnik Chakraborty Arrested.

Reportedly, Chethana was admitted to the hospital for the surgery on May 16. However, she developed complications as fluid began to accumulate in her lungs. Chethana Raj Dies: Kannada TV Actress Passes Away After Fat Removal Surgery; Parents Claim Negligence of Hospital Authorities.

Chethana breathed her last on Tuesday and her family members are in deep shock ever since they learned about her demise. Chethana's parents have even lodged a complaint against the hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)