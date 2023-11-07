The song 'Dum Masala' from Guntur Kaaram is out! The track features Mahesh Babu, showcasing his energetic and cool moves. It is sung by Sanjith Hegde and Thaman S, with lyrics penned by Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry. This peppy track is a perfect club number, boasting some super cool beats. Mahesh Babu's moves and steps are the highlights of the song. Guntur Kaaram Teaser: Mahesh Babu Wrecks Havoc on Goons in This Sneak Peak of Trivikram Srinivas’ Next (Watch Video).

Check Out The Lyrical Video Of Dum Masala:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)