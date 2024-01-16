Prithviraj Sukumaran, fresh off his exhilarating performance in the Prabhas-led action thriller Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, has unveiled the first look of his next film titled Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil. The 'family wedding entertainer' stars Prithviraj and Basil Joseph in lead roles, and is helmed by director Vipin Das. Check out the vibrant new poster below. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces New Film on New Year 2023!

Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil Poster:

