Prasanth Varma's mythological superhero film HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, continues its triumphant run at the box office. The Telugu language film, praised by both critics and audiences, has now collected a commendable Rs 41.44 crore with its Hindi version, solidifying its nationwide appeal. But that's not all! The Telugu version itself has seen impressive collections in North India, raking in Rs 2.38 crore. HanuMan Review: Teja Sajja Shines in This Partly Effective Superhero Film With a Middling Second Act (LatestLY Reviews).

HanuMan Box Office Collectio Update:

Despite reduction in screens and shows, #HanuMan witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH on [third] Fri, also benefitting from #RepublicDay holiday… In fact, Fri biz is better than [previous week] Tue, Wed and Thu biz… [Week 3] Fri 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 41.44 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi… pic.twitter.com/msoxr5snAI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2024

