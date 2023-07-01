The makers of HanuMan dropped an update about the superhero film today (July 1). Well, as the PAN India flick starring Teja Sajja and helmed by Prasanth Varma now has a release date. The makers have locked Sankranti 2024 i.e January 12 as the film's official release date. HanuMan features Amrita Aiyer as the leading lady with Vinay Rai and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing key roles. HanuMan Song Hanuman Chalisa: This Track from Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer’s Film Is a Beautiful Rendition Crooned by Sai Charan (Watch Lyrical Video).

HanuMan Release Date Out:

‘HANU-MAN’ NEW RELEASE DATE: SANKRANTHI 2024… The makers of the superhero film #HanuMan have finalised a new release date: 12 Jan 2024 [#Sankranti2024]… Stars #TejaSajja... #PrasanthVarma directs… Will release in ELEVEN languages. Produced by #KNiranjanReddy… #RKDStudios… pic.twitter.com/BevZN3UPNE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2023

