The Telugu movie Happy Birthday starring Lavanya Tripathi in the lead released in theatres today. The crime comedy is written and directed by Ritesh Rana. The film produced under Mythri Movie Makers and Clap Entertainment’s banner also stars Naresh Agastya, Satya and Vennela Kishore. The audience watched early shows and even shared their reviews about the film on Twitter. While some found it to be an entertaining ride, some other found Happy Birthday to be a bland movie. Let’s take a look at some of the tweets below.

Below Average Film

#HappyBirthday Review Below Average Comedy Entertainer🙏 Casting - Good👍 BGM - Top-Notch👏 Story is ok but screenplay was below average🙏 May work with target audience👍 Production Values👌 Rating: ⭐⭐/5#HBDMovieReview #HBDMovie #HappyBirthdayReview #HappyBirthdayMovie pic.twitter.com/8qvR9RZ2NC — Kumar Swayam (@SwayamD71945083) July 8, 2022

Superb Comedy Drama

Ritesh Rana is one such director who makes sure that audience won’t take their mobile out while watching the film. Even if you just long blink, you may miss a scrolling or headlines or background poster etc 😀😀 Super funny.#HBDMovie #HappyBirthday — Cinema Madness 24*7 (@CinemaMadness24) July 8, 2022

Enjoyable First Half

Boring

#HBDMovie #HappyBirthdayMovie#HappyBirthday Except for satya and vennela kishore film is boring mostly the 2nd half. Ott watch is better than theatre. Not all will like the movie, people who are social media and meme users will connect more. Otherwise it's 2/5 — Raghu436 (@436game) July 8, 2022

Decent Movie

#HappyBirthdayMovie #HBDMovie (Telugu) Overlong and doesn’t work as a whole, but still ‘Happy Birthday’ is a wild, hilarious ride containing quirky characters and interesting visual aesthetics. Another solid, unique effort from Ritesh Rana (Mathu Vadalara). Liked it. — No Name (@bldgcontractor) July 8, 2022

