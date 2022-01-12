Hero is the upcoming Telugu film starring debutant Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal as the lead pair. The film is all set to be released on January 15 and ahead of its grand release, the team visited Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Film’s director Sriram Adittya, Padmavathi Galla and Jay Galla were also seen.

Team Hero At Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

