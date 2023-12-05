Hi Nanna marks ‘Natural Star’ Nani’s 30th film and it is directed by debutant Shouryuv. This film is also Vyra Entertainment’s maiden production film. After Sita Ramam, this upcoming romantic drama would be actress Mrunal Thakur’s second Telugu film. This would also be the first time that Nani and Mrunal would be featuring together in a film. After watching the film’s trailer and songs, the lead pair’s chemistry has already left fans excited and right now all are eagerly looking forward to watch them together on the big screens. Ahead of Hi Nanna’s Release, This Cute Pic of Nani and Mrunal Thakur Is a Must See!

Talking about Hi Nanna, actress Mrunal Thakur was quoted as saying, “The film is not only about the hero. Everyone has a part to play. Take one character out and the story will not be the same,” reports The Hindu. Ahead of the film’s grand theatrical release, here’s looking at some of its key details. Hi Nanna Song 'Odiyamma': Nani and Shruti Haasan Shake a Leg to Foot-Tapping Beats of This Vibrant Party Number (Watch Video).

Cast – The movie Hi Nanna stars Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles alongside Jayaram, child artiste Kiara Khanna, Angad Bedi, Priyadarshi Pulikonda among others in supporting roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “The lives of a doting father and his six-year-old take a drastic turn when the woman he loves marries someone else.”

Watch The Trailer Of Hi Nanna Below:

Release Date – The film was initially scheduled to be released in theatres on December 21. Hi Nanna will not arrive in cinema halls on December 7. Apart from Telugu, it will also be released in dubbed versions that includes Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Review – The reviews for Hi Nanna are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of the film is shared.

