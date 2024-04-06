Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian. The veteran reprises his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who battles corruption. The makers announced on social media that they will be sharing an ‘exciting update’ with Ulaganayagan fans today, April 6. This update will be announced at 6pm. Indian 2: Netflix Confirms Acquisition of OTT Rights for Kamal Haasan, Siddharth & Kajal Aggarwal's Upcoming Tamil Action Film.

Indian 2 Update

Attention all! 🚨 An exciting update from INDIAN-2 🇮🇳 is on its way. Let’s stand together with Zero-tolerance against corruption. Stay tuned for the announcement today at 6 PM. 🕕🤩#Indian2 🇮🇳 🌟 #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan 🎬 @shankarshanmugh 🎶 @anirudhofficial 📽️… pic.twitter.com/z2RgIiRo56 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) April 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)