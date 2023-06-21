Recently, KGF star Yash spoke to media and revealed deets about his tentatively titled Yash19 as well as addressed reports of doing a Bollywood movie co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. "I haven't let a second in an entire day go to waste. That is how much work we have and we are all busy doing that. We will come very soon," Yash replied to a journo over his next. Not only this, when the Kannada star was asked about doing a Hindi film soon, he answered,"I have not gone anywhere… my work has made everyone come to me." Has Yash Rejected Ravana Role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Because of 'Beef'? Here's Truth About Viral Claim!

Yash on Doing Bollywood Film:

