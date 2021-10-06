Jai Bhim, written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, stars Suriya in the lead and he’d be essaying the role of a lawyer in the film. The Central Board of Film Certification has offered this upcoming Tamil film an A certificate and its run time is 164 minutes. According to reports, some of the scenes in the film cannot be viewed by children. The film is all set to be premiered on November 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Jai Bhim also features Rajisha Vijayan, Lijomol Jose, Prakash Raj in key roles. The film is produced under the banner 2D Entertainment.

Jai Bhim Gets A Certificate

#JaiBhim the @Suriya_offl film censored with "A" certificate. Run Time - 164 minutes Dropping on @PrimeVideoIN Nov 2nd pic.twitter.com/ojQN8cq2L6 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)