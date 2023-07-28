The full audio jukebox of Jailer has been unveiled by the makers today and it's a complete package. Right from Tamannaah Bhatia's viral track "Kaavaalaa" to kickass "Hukum", there's something for everyone. The jukebox contains in total eight songs. Apart from Rajinikanth, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial boasts an ensemble star cast across industries, including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar. Tamannaah Bhatia Dances to Jailer Song 'Kaavaalaa' with Fan at Mumbai Airport, Says 'He's Doing Better Than Me' (Watch Video).

Jailer Audio Jukebox:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)