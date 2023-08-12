Rajinikanth's blockbuster Jailer continues to dominate the box office, amassing a staggering Rs 27 crore on its second day in India. This exceptional performance has propelled the film's two-day earnings to a remarkable Rs 75 crores domestically. The global appeal of the movie is evident as it rakes in a substantial worldwide gross of Rs 140 crores. Impressively, Jailer has also made its mark overseas, securing a noteworthy USD 7.85 million in just two days. With its gripping storyline and Rajinikanth's star power, the film is poised to achieve even greater milestones in the days to come, cementing its status as a mass entertainer. Jailer Movie Review: Rajinikanth is Effortlessly Enigmatic in Nelson's Superstar Vehicle Done Nearly Right (LatestLY Exclusive).