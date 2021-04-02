Fahadh Faasil’s social thriller Joji's Trailer is out. The film stars Faasil, Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Unnimaya Prasad, Alister Alex. Directed by Dileesh Pothan. Written by Syam Pushkaran and Produced by Bhavana Studios. It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. Joji is likely to be a social thriller drama which revolves around greed, murder, secrets and desire.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

