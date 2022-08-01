Jr NTR who is currently holidaying with his fam gave a sneak-peek into his time with wife and it's beautiful. As the RRR star shared a breathtaking picture on Instagram that sees him and betterhalf Lakshmi Pranathi sipping chai/coffee while chilling amidst nature. He captioned the image, "Moments like these." Jr NTR Birthday Special: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the RRR Star That We Bet You Didn’t Know!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)