Jr NTR is celebrating his 39th birthday today (May 20). And, since morning several celebrities have wished the RRR star on social media. Now, NTR took to Twitter and shared a statement thanking his fans, friends, family and well-wishers for all heartwarming wishes. In the statement, he mentioned, "My heartfelt thanks to friends, family, well-wishers and my colleagues from the film fraternity for all your wishes, Also ,my gratitude to the fans who travelled all the way to my home to wish me." Jr NTR Birthday: Ram Charan Wishes His RRR Co-Star With an Emotional Note and Priceless Photo!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

