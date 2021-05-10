Jr NTR took to Twitter to inform fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19, RRR Star revealed that he and his family have isolated themselves and following every protocol by the doctors. Jr NTR tweeted "I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe."

Check Out Jr NTR's Tweet Below:

I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

