South star Jr NTR has a massive fan following and shares a great bond with his admirers. Now, after an ardent fan (Murali) of the RRR actor met with an accident and was hospitalised, the superstar showcased he's a gem. As when he learned about the condition of his fan he helped him with financial aid for medical treatment. That's not it, he also assured he's keeping well via a video call. Indeed, a man with a golden heart!

Check It Out:

#NTR fan Murali from Gudapalli in Malikipuram Mandal of East Godavari district met with accident. Young Tiger made video call & wished him speedy recovery, his fans club offered over Rs 2.5 lakh. Murali has recovered and thanked NTR. pic.twitter.com/ON0AzNrFEd — Venkatesh (@Venkatesh_ET) October 25, 2021

