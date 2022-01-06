“Naan Pizhai” is a beautiful love ballad from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It is all about Rambo (Vijay Sethupathi) and Kanmani’s (Nayanthara) sweet love story. The track composed by Anirudh Ravichander has won hearts already. The ace music composer has shared a BTS video of this soulful track and he can be seen composing the song in the studio along with singer Ravi G and Sajith Satya strumming the guitar. This BTS video is sure to win hearts!

The Team That Gave Us The Mellifluous Track Naan Pizhai

